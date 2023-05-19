FCC Tracks Pirates To America’s Last Frontier

From the largest market to some of the smallest, the FCC is on a full-on pirate hunt. After serving shutdown orders to numerous pirate operators in New York City, the Commission’s San Francisco Office of the Enforcement Bureau is investigating a complaint regarding an unlicensed FM broadcast station operating in Wasilla, Alaska.

Radio signals were confirmed to be emanating from a property, owned by Zinaida Gamza, on frequency 102.5 MHz. The FCC’s records show no license issued for operation on that frequency at that location.

The FCC warned Gamza of their new authority under the PIRATE Act that they can levy a fine of up to $2,149,551 if the broadcasting continues after the response period. The property owner has ten business days to respond, provide evidence of ceasing the pirate radio broadcasting, and identify the individuals involved.