Media Monitors: Q2 Ad Spend Pumps The Brakes

Another week into May and national ad play saw another 6% week-over-week decrease between radio’s top five national advertisers. The latest data from Media Monitors shows Progressive is still at the top of the leaderboard for the third week in a row with 49,275 spots.

ZipRecruiter had a strong rebound after leaving the list for a week, bouncing into second place at 44,239. Meanwhile, Babbel slipped a spot into third place with 41,751 commercials. Indeed held steady at fourth place with 40,765 spots, and Upside returned to the top five after a sharp drop off from held place to round out the top five with 35,429 ads.

As previously noted, the total play across the top five decreased from the previous week, totaling 211,459 spots. While Progressive maintains its top spot, the overall decrease in spot play between radio’s top five national advertisers could be due to a number of factors, such as radio’s recent Q1 earnings reports, the impending start of the summer season, or the current macroeconomic climate.