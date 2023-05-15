Morning Affirmations For Sales

(By Rick Fink) Monday mornings can be tough, especially when business isn’t going the way you want it. Hell, every morning is tough then.

This week’s column was inspired by a local sales manager that called me at 7:38a on Monday morning. Business is tough, and he knows that there will be tension in the building when he walks through the doors.

So, how do you get yourself in the right mind frame to face the challenges of the day and to do what is expected of you?

Affirmations! They’re a GREAT way to start every day!

I was first introduced to affirmations by my mentor, Don “Jake” Jacobs. The first one I recall using was simple and I said it to myself every morning while looking in the mirror; “I’m a GREAT person, and today is going to be a GREAT day!” It’s a bit silly, but it always put a soft smile on my face, even on Monday mornings, and, it was a GREAT way to start each day!

I then found two other affirmations that I read out loud to myself each day. I recited this one while driving into the office. This is the affirmation I sent to the SM that called:

“I will win. Why? I’ll tell you why! Because I have faith, courage, and enthusiasm.

Today, I’ll meet the right people, in the right place, at the right time for the betterment of all. I see opportunity in every challenge.

I’m terrific at remembering names and faces!

When I fail, I only look at what I did right, not at what I did wrong.

I have clearly defined goals. I never take advice from anyone more

messed up than I am. I am a Winner, a Contributor, and an Achiever,

and I believe in me.

I’m Alive, I’m Awake, and I feel great.

I feel good, I feel fine, I feel this way ALL the time.

I’m Alive, I’m Awake, and I feel great. I feel good, I feel fine,

I feel this way ALL the time.”

– Tom Hopkins

This next affirmation is a bit longer. It takes me approximately 2 minutes and 15 seconds to complete and I read it aloud every morning at my desk:

“I __________, am an honest, intelligent, organized, responsible,

committed, teachable person who is sober, loyal, and clearly understands

that regardless of who signs my paycheck I am self-employed.

I am an optimistic, punctual, enthusiastic, goal-setting, smart working

self-starter who is a disciplined, focused, dependable,

persistent positive thinker with great self-control, and I am an energetic

and diligent team player and a hard worker who appreciates

the opportunity my company and the free enterprise system offer me.

I am thrifty with my resources and apply common sense to my daily tasks.

I take honest pride in my competence, appearance, and manners,

and am motivated to be and do my best so that my healthy

self-image will remain on solid ground. These are the qualities

which enable me to manage myself and help give me employment

security in a no-job-security world.

I __________, am a compassionate respectful encourager who is a considerate, generous, gentle, patient, caring, sensitive, personable, attentive, fun-loving person. I am a supportive, giving and forgiving, clean, kind, unselfish, affectionate, loving, family-oriented human being and I am a sincere and open-minded good listener and a

good finder who is trustworthy. These are the qualities which

enable me to build good relationships with my associates, neighbors,

mate, and family.

I ___________, am a person of integrity, with the faith and the

wisdom to know what I should do and the courage and convictions to follow through. I have the vision to manage myself and to lead others. I am authoritative, confident, and humbly grateful for the opportunity life offers me. I am fair, flexible, resourceful, creative, knowledgeable, decisive, and an extra-miler with a servant’s attitude who communicates well with others. I am a consistent, pragmatic teacher with character and a finely-tuned sense of humor. I am an honorable person and am balanced in my personal, family, and business life, and have a passion for being, doing, and learning more today

so I can be, do, and have more tomorrow.

These are the qualities of the winner that I was born to be,

and I am fully committed to developing these marvelous qualities

with which I have been entrusted. Today is a brand new day and it’s mine to use in a marvelously productive way. Tonight I am going to sleep wonderfully well. I will dream powerful, positive dreams. I will awaken energized and refreshed; tomorrow’s going to be magnificent, and my future is unlimited.

Recognizing, claiming, and developing these God-given qualities,

which I already have, gives me a legitimate chance to be happier, healthier, more prosperous, more secure, have more friends, greater peace

of mind, better family relationships, and legitimate hope that the

future will be even better.

These are the qualities of the winner I was born to be, and I will develop and use these qualities to achieve my worthy objectives. Today is a brand-new day and it’s mine to use in a marvelously productive way.”

– Zig Ziglar

In less than a total of three minutes, I told myself that today is going to be a pretty good day. Does every day start out great and is every day a great day? No! Some days we need to fake it. I can tell you that regardless of how your mornings start, the challenges you face at work, at home, or in life, these positive morning affirmations will put your mind in the right gear and your day will be better than it would have been had you not recited the affirmation(s).

I hope this helps you have the “Best Day of Your Life So Far”!

