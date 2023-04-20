‘No Contest’ Plea In Trial Of WWJ-AM Anchor’s Murder

The man put on trial for the murder of a Detroit-area radio news anchor will be sentenced for his killing. Arthur Williamson has pleaded no contest to the first-degree murder of WWJ-AM’s Jim Matthews, as well as assault with intent to murder, and unlawful imprisonment.

Matthews, the Audacy Detroit overnight anchor, was found bludgeoned with a hammer in September in Chesterfield Township. Matthews’ girlfriend and their two children were also injured in the attack. Williamson was a friend of Matthews’ girlfriend. He will be sentenced on May 31.