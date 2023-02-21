Barnard is Back With Hubbard

On Monday Twin Cities morning man Tom Barnard launched his daily podcast with Hubbard Radio. The Tom Barnard Morning Show will stream live from 7AM to 10AM (CT) and be available as a podcast with video to be added in the near future.

Barnard is a 50-year veteran of the business. He hosted The Tom Barnard Morning Show on KQRS (92.5 FM) in Minneapolis for 37 years; he was inducted into the national Radio Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame the following year.

Hubbard Market Manager Dan Seeman said in a press release that Barnard is a Twin Cities radio legend. “We are so excited to launch the next chapter of Tom Barnard’s esteemed career. With this partnership, Tom’s fans will be able to listen to this iconic personality on multiple digital channels, both live and on-demand.”

Barnard added, “The reports of my retirement were greatly exaggerated. The opportunity with Hubbard comes at the perfect time in my career, and I look forward to reaching new and old listeners through streaming and podcasting. My goal is to bring fun and laughter back to the Tom Barnard morning show.”