Cataldi To End His Show This Week

Longtime WIP-FM Philadelphia morning host Angelo Cataldi’s final broadcast will be Friday after 31 years on the sports talk station. Cataldi announced in October 2021 that he would retire after the Eagles 2022 season. He began the show back in 1989. The host is 71 years of age.
He’s been an institution in Sports Talk for 31 yrs.Pioneering an Exceptional Entertaining Program.He can be a little outlandish & Loud over exaggerating things from time to time,but it’s been highly entertaining and fun I’m sure ratings were high all along.This will be an end of an Era in Philly,not to be equaled Probably ever.Good luck Angelo,Relax and enjoy a well-desrved Retirement.