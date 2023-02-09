Roger & JP Stay With CMG

Roger Luce and “JP” Parise have signed a new contract that keeps the Roger & JP Show on mornings at WBAB Nassau-Suffolk, NY and on middays at 102.5 The Bone in Tampa, FL. The four-year contract is with Cox Media Group.

“Roger & JP simply dominate Long Island and Tampa radio,” said Chris Eagan, CMG VP. “They’re both deeply committed to those stations, and the audience and our advertisers can feel it every day.”

“Long Island is our home – it’s part of who we are. To have another four years at this heritage classic rock station, 102.3 WBAB, and at our second home at 102.5 The Bone in Tampa, is a great source of pride and joy for us,” said Luce said. “They roped us into another 4 years of live midday shows at 102.5 The Bone in Tampa too. Send help,” added Parise.