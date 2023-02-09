Dr. Gupta Still Chasing Life

Season six of Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta premieres Valentines Day. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent offers guidance on how to navigate a world surrounded by screens.

“I am so excited to launch this new season of Chasing Life because it’s my most personal one yet,” said Dr. Gupta. “As a dad, I’m always thinking about how to navigate screen time and its impact on my three teenage daughters’ brains. It is one of the most challenging parts of being a parent.”

Dr. Gupta explores answers to a myriad of questions. What is a healthy relationship with technology? Is there a way to be active online, but also protect your privacy? How are families approaching the issue of screentime with their children? Does a cellphone or social media ‘detox’ actually work?

Chasing Life drops new episodes every Tuesday.