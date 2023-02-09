CRS Throwback Celebration

Lainey Wilson will lead a late-night throwback event at the upcoming Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. “Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottom Music Celebration” is set for March 14 during CRS 2023 and will feature the 2022 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and some special guests.

Attendees will be encouraged to dress the part from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s for the nostalgic, singalong classics show. The event will follow “Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley” at the Broadway Performance Hall at Omni Nashville.

Registration information for CRS 2023, March 13-15, can be found Here.