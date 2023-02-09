A 3K Strut In Mississippi

A 3K Sista Strut Jackson Breast Cancer Walk is coming to Jackson, Mississippi. iHeartMedia’s WHLH-FM and WJDX-FM will host the inaugural event May 6, 2023.

Sista Strut aims to heighten awareness about the issues of breast cancer in women of color, as well as provide information on community resources. Sista Strut Jackson will raise money for breast cancer research organization Fannie Lou Hammer House out of Ruleville, MS.

“Sista Strut is an effort and offering of love,” said Tracy Bethea, on-air personality for 95.5 Hallelujah FM and Program Director for 95.7 Hallelujah and 1070 WDIA in Memphis. “Our goal is to gather women from across the city sharing one goal – to heighten awareness of breast cancer within women of color in our communities. Sista ladies, it’s time to get laced up!”

Sista Strut started originally in Detroit, Michigan and has since spread to Milwaukee, St. Louis, Memphis, Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Louisville, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis.