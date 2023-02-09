Funny Man New Morning Man

Blarney Stone Broadcasting announced on Thursday that actor and comedian Chad Patterson is the new morning host on WQON-FM in Grayling, Michigan.

Sheryl Coyne, president of Blarney Stone Broadcasting President Sheryl Coyne said, “We first encountered Chad when we launched Q100 more than 10 years ago. He was hosting the Opening Ceremonies of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, and his natural creativity and enthusiasm had thousands of people gathered on the riverbanks in downtown Grayling in the palm of his hand.

Patterson, 51, grew up in Dimondale, Michigan, near Lansing, the son of a GM autoworker father and a phlebotomist mother. After graduating from Leslie High School, where he developed a love for theater and football, he discovered his true love while a student at Lansing Community College: performing live theater and stand-up comedy.