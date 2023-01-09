Kosar Loses Radio Gig After Placing Bet

Former Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar was fired from his pre-game radio position by the Cleveland Browns after he placed a ceremonial $19,000 bet on the Browns to win Friday. Kosar wore number 19 when he played with the Browns.

In a statement the Browns said they had no choice but to fire Kosar who is still loved in the Cleveland community. “We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history. But as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

Sports betting had just become legal in Ohio and Kosar said if he won the bet he would donate the money to charity.

Kosar will also no longer be a regular guest on the team’s in-house radio program.