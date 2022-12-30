CES Starts Next Week – Radio Will Be There

Radio executives from all over the country will be heading to Las Vegas for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show next week. Buzz Knight will have daily reports for Radio Ink from the floor of the show, and the radio industry is once again hosting a special VIP reception.

The Thursday reception, which is by invitation only, is being held at The Bellagio and hosted by Quu, Beasley Media Group, Benztown, vCreative, Xperi, Skyview Networks, Radio Ink, and Radio + Television Business Report. Next week, we’ll hear from the hosts of the event about why it’s important they attend the largest gadget convention in the world.

The Consumer Electronics Show is Thursday, January 5th through Sunday, January 8th. Attendance at the event has been hampered by COVID over the last several years. Organizers are hopeful this year will be as close to normal as possible. The event typically draws well over 100,000 people, when life is normal, from all over the world.

Broadcasters will be taking a close look at how emerging technologies can improve their business, and how they can use that technology to compete in the audio marketplace that gets more crowded every year.

Paul and Fred Jacobs will also be offering their annual tour of the event to help broadcasters navigate their way through the massive gathering.