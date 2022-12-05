What Will Congress Really Do When It’s Time to Vote?

On Friday it was announced that the House Judiciary Committee will markup the American Music Fairness Act this week. A markup is the first step a bill goes through on the path to becoming a law. The American Music Fairness Act would mandate a new performance fee on radio stations for playing music.

While the NAB says it has over 250 members of Congress that now support the Local Radio Freedom Act, that is non-binding support. You never really know what politicians will do when an actual vote on a bill comes before them.

Former Congressman Joe Crowley, Chairman of the musicFIRST Coalition, said the momentum is now on his side. “Our movement towards equity for artists has grown in strength because people grasp its basic principle: That Americans deserve payment for their work. The American Music Fairness Act ends a decades-long injustice of not paying artists performance royalties when their songs are played on AM/FM radio. We applaud Chairman Nadler for his leadership on this important issue and thank the members of the committee in advance for their thoughtful consideration next week.”

The NAB has been fighting this battle for radio for years. And, ever time a new slate of lawmakers is elected, it’s like starting over. The NAB has to lobby new members, who most likely used their local radio stations to help them get elected through interviews or utilizing the lowest unit rate rule to bombard the public with ads.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “More than 250 bipartisan cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act, including a majority of the House of Representatives, stand with America’s local broadcasters against this onerous performance fee that would irrevocably damage local radio. In spite of this, the recording industry continues its uncompromising pursuit of this one-sided proposal that would upend the relationship between artists and broadcast radio. NAB remains committed to working to find a mutually beneficial solution to this decades-old policy disagreement, but this AMFA proposal is not the answer. A markup of this legislation as drafted simply ensures that yet another Congress will pass without meaningful progress on this issue.”

Crowley said this is not complicated. “Everyone, including artists, should be paid fairly for their hard work. I am confident that my former colleagues will stand firmly behind this bedrock American value and support artists in this crucial moment.”