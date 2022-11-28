Arrest Made in Host Killing

35-year old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea has been arrested in Mexico, charged with killing KMRI-AM Utah host Gabby Sifuentes Castilla. The popular 39-year old was killed back in October. Perea was a suspect from the beginning. He fled to Mexico after Castilla was killed.

KSL-TV is reporting that Castilla was shot seven times in the chest, arm and head and she had been in a relationship with Perea who had flown to his hometown in Chihuahua, Mexico immediately following the shooting. Two days after the shooting, an arrest warrant for Burciaga-Perea was obtained.

Multiple U.S. agencies worked with the Mexican authorities to execute the warrant that led to the arrest last week.