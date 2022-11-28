CMG Collects Over 11,000 Pounds of Food

From November 12-22, Cox Media Group Atlanta’s four stations partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank for four food drives at Publix locations. The stations collected 11,356 pounds of food and raised thousands of dollars in monetary donations to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank throughout the holiday season. The donations gathered add up to 26,627 meals for the food insecure individuals in Georgia.

“This year’s partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank and CMG is stronger than ever with nearly three times as many donations. We are thankful for our generous volunteers and listeners who served to make an impact for Atlantans facing hunger,” said Jaleigh Long, Vice President and Market Manager, Cox Media Group Atlanta Radio.

“Listeners and fans of Cox Media Group’s Atlanta radio stations showed up strong to support the stations’ food and fund drives this year. We are grateful to the fans as well as the radio personalities and team members who made this year’s events such a huge success,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “As we continue to face increased need for food assistance among our neighbors, the food and funds donated by the fans will make a big difference in the lives of so many struggling neighbors.”