Spence Joins Alpha in San Antonio

Tim Spence is the new Director of Sports Operations for KTFM/KZDC, San Antonio Sports Star, 94.1 FM, 1250 AM. Spence was PD for KHOW, KCOL, and APD for KOA in Denver. He was also affiliate relations manager for the 140 station network for the Broncos and Rockies.

“I’d like to thank Lance Hawkins, Dax Davis and Greg Martin along with the entire Alpha Media family for this opportunity in San Antonio. This is a tremendous group of stations with a great staff, and I’m ready to get to work.” commented Spence.

“Tim brings years of leadership and building brands to Alpha Media San Antonio. I’m excited for Tim to put his signature on San Antonio’s Sports Star” said Operations Director Greg Martin.