D-Wayne Moves to NRG

NRG Media has hired D-Wayne Taylor as the new PD for RED 94.5. in Lincoln, Nebraska. Taylor replaces Tiago Rey, who left NRG to work for Univision in Houston in their creative services department.

D-Wayne has spent the last seven years at crosstown competitor KFRX-FM (Alpha Media) in a variety of roles, including his most recent position as afternoon show host.

With D-Wayne’s arrival, the on-air team does some shuffling with D-Wayne taking over mornings. Current RED 94.5 staff Bic will remain in Middays, and DJ Swift moves from Nights to Afternoons, adding the role of “House DJ” to his repertoire for weekday “5pm Takeover” and Friday night “Weekend Rollout” live mix shows.

D-Wayne says, “I’m incredibly excited to join and grow the legacy of a station that exhibits the unique energy of Lincoln at its core and lives the listener’s lifestyle. Big thanks to Ami Graham, Steve King and NRG Media for the awesome opportunity and making me feel immediately welcome in this position. I’m ready to have some fun!”

OM Steve King adds, “Welcoming D-Wayne to NRG Media Lincoln / Broadcast House Media was a no-brainer. He has embedded himself in the market and is a fixture at University of Nebraska Lincoln sporting events. I am excited to see how the future of RED 94.5 grows and evolves under his leadership.”