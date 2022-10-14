Report: iHeart Manager Out After Using Racial Slurs

WSB-TV in Atlanta is reporting that iHeartMedia Atlanta president Drew Lauter has been let go after video that appears to show him using racial slurs turned up. WSB reports that iHeart confirmed that Lauter is no longer employed by the company.

The TV station says the video shows Lauter riding in a car and appearing to repeatedly use the “n-word.”

The unnamed iHeart spokesperson told WSB, “allegations of this nature go against our company values and our policies and we take them very seriously.”

Previous to Atlanta, Lauter ran the Madison, WI market for iHeart.