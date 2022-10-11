New Esports, Gaming, Fandom Network

“Last Free Nation”, a premium multi-platform podcast and digital network has launched. LFN is an independent, talent-owned destination with esports talent sharing real opinions and dynamic conversations.

Veteran podcast and media entertainment executive Peter Morris is the CEO of LFN. “I’ve been lucky to be on the rocket ship of fast-growing media companies during my career and am especially thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Monte, Thorin and our unparalleled talent to light the fuse on this one as the audience for esports continues to explode and we conquer the podcast and digital media landscape with innovative, authentic, and bold content for our fans.”

Founding esports talent Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles and Duncan “Thorin” Shields, along with notable contributing talent such as Richard Lewis, Christian “IWillDominate” Rivera, Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, Wolf Schröder, Daniel “Dgon” Gonzales, and Alex “MauiSnake” Ellenberg; are involved in the company.

The company’s upcoming slate will include companion programming for some of the world’s most popular games in esports including “Power Spike”, a new League of Legends focused podcast, hosted by Christian “IWillDominate” Rivera, Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles, and Daniel “Dgon” Gonzales.