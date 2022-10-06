WABC’s Bernie McGuirk Dies From Prostate Cancer

The co-host of Bernie & Sid in the Morning, Bernard McGuirk passed away Wednesday night following a bout with prostate cancer, just a few weeks shy of his 65th birthday.
McGuirk had been co-host of WABC’s Bernie & Sid in the Morning with Sid Rosenberg since April of 2018.
A special tribute for McGuirk, including memories and thoughts from the WABC staff, will air on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Red Apple CEO John Catsimatidis said, “We are all devastated by the loss of Bernie. He was a true New Yorker whose talent and intelligence propelled him to the top of New York morning radio. He had incredible insights on local, national, and world news that his listeners respected. He will be missed by everyone at WABC and his fans around the world.”
In an email to the 77 WABC team late last night, Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC, wrote, “Bernie was not just half of Bernie and Sid in the Morning; Bernie was part of the fabric of WABC. Listeners from all around the world started their days with Bernie’s charismatic wit and insight, from tragic events to American’s day to day life. His absence will leave a hole not just at WABC but across the airwaves and in America’s hearts. Bernie was our brother, our friend, our mentor, our colleague. We will all miss Bernie more than words can express.”
“Bernie was my partner and my friend,” said Rosenberg. “He was always the smartest guy in the room, and I was fortunate to be the guy next to him. I know our listeners join me in grieving the loss to radio and to New York.”
McGuirk had been with WABC since 2007 as Executive Producer of the Imus in the Morning Show. McGuirk was with the Imus In the Morning show since its latter days at WNBC Radio. He made the move with Imus to WFAN Radio in New York City in 1988 and remained there until 2007. McGuirk was also part of the Imus team when the show became nationally syndicated in 1993.
Born in the Bronx, New York City in 1957, McGuirk was a graduate of the College of Mount St. Vincent. He is survived by his wife Carol, and their two children, Brendan and Melanie.
Bernie really impressed me as a real person; fame did not change him. So saddened by this news. May he Rest In Peace and his family be comforted by the outpouring of love and respect.
part of the fabrick of talk radio. never shyed away from expressing his thoughts, a true giant. RIP
A funny man! Rest in peace. My God bless his family.
So sad. Will miss him on my morning drives. Condolences to his family, and wishing Sid the best in carrying on without him.
Heartbreaking!
Love you man
We listened to Bernie on our way to work every morning and now in retirement. He was a truly a wonderful man , great friend to many and he loved our country 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸. Our prayers are with his family and his radio family especially Sid. He will be truly missed . This is a sad day . RIP Bernie
RIP Bernie. My thoughts and prayers are with your family🙏 Not hearing your voice in the morning will be a great loss to me and all his listeners
I cried when I heard. Rest In Peace Bernie. My mornings will not be the same without you!
Bernie was a one in a million personality. I will miss his wit and repartee.. Up HAYES and all and all it loyal men
at a loss for words. Been listening to him since 1995. RIP Bernie.
Sad, sad news. Bernie was such a witty, common sense guy who was a part of life for years. God bless him and keep him.
I put the radio on this morning, to listen to my favorite show. It felt like a member of my family had passed away. Bernie may you Rest in Peace, you were one of the best men on my radio.
Bernie was the best. I totally respected him and his opinions. I will miss him so much
You almost feel like Bernie was family. I will miss him, he has been a part of my morning for many years. So sad for his family, for Sid, his friends and his many fans.
I am so incredibly sad to read this. I have been praying for Bernie. First Imus, then Rush, and now Bernie. So very sad. God bless him and his family.
I am a prostate cancer survivor. By the grace of God and my wife’s intuition, I caught this disease early. If you’re a man over fifty, get an annual PSA test. I heard Bernie say that he wish he didn’t ignore his elevated PSA. It ended up costing him his life, so sad. Godspeed.
My Heart goes out too Bernie Wife and Two children and Everyone who worked with the Great Bernie McGuirk! I never had the chance too meet Bernie in person but listening too him over the years I felt like we’ve been friends for Years. 770WABC has taken a big Hit , but Bernie￼ Legacy will live forever! Great Patriot! Great Man! Great Father! Great Friend! May God bless him and his family and his 770WABC family!!!￼
Will be truly missed. Have listened since Imus days. Always the smartest and funniest guy in the room. RIP Bernie. Condolences to his family. Gone too young
you felt like you knew him. I feel like I list a family member .. so sad
tears for Bernie
Im sitting in my car in tears , Bernie was such a
Great and honest guy. A true genuine human
Being i will miss listening to him every morning
God Bless him!!
Bernie was very special. I cried, too. I respected Bernie.
This is very sad new. Hit me hard too.
This hit hard. Thanks Bernard . Simply thanks.
God Bless Bernie. He was such a solid guy and this is truly a sad day and a major loss to NY talk radio.
Rest In Peace Bernie. You’ve been a part of my morning for a very long time. Enjoy playing which doesn’t belong and why in heaven.
I am devastated, as much as a fan and listener could be. He was my early morning buddy for 30+ years.