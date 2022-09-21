Crafting Inflation Messages

The RAB is hosting a webinar on how to aid advertisers in crafting appropriate messages dealing with inflation pressures. The September 28 Webinar will feature Maxine Gurevich, SVP Cultural Intelligence for Horizon Media’s Why Group.

The highest inflationary period in 40 years continues to impact U.S. consumer spending behavior and financial mindset. Horizon Media recently released “Inflation Nation: The Status of the American Dream and How Brands Can Help,” which identifies three key audience segments and the imperatives for brands to communicate with them.

The September 28 webinar is Free to RAB members who can register Here.