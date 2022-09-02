Badgers Tackle Joins ESPN Madison

ESPN Madison and Wisconsin Badgers’ Nose Tackle, Keeanu Benton, have agreed to a “Name, Image and Likeness” partnership. Benton will join the ESPN Madison team this fall, making weekly appearances during ‘Rutledge and Hamilton’, afternoons on the Good Karma Brands station.

“Our ESPN Madison team is thrilled to have Keeanu Benton join us this football season,” said Tom Olson, MM, ESPN Madison. “This is our very first NIL agreement, and we’re excited for the opportunity to work with someone as accomplished and as charismatic as Keeanu. This will be an exclusive opportunity for our fans to hear weekly insights from Keeanu and get to know him better as a person.”

Keeanu Benton is entering his senior year at Wisconsin as a four-year starter for the Wisconsin Badgers football team. He was named a 2022 pre-season All-American after earning All-Big Ten second team in 2021.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to join ESPN Madison this fall for my senior season,” said Benton. “I can’t wait to talk all things Wisconsin Football and give fans of ESPN Madison the chance to learn more about my hobbies and interests outside of football.”