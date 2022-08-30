And The Survey Says….

Jacobs Media is ready to reveal the results of the AQ4 All-Air Talent Survey. In collaboration with Don Anthony and Talentmasters the fourth annual survey reveals how the on-air personalities and hosts feel about the key issues affecting their jobs and their careers.

Overall 750 radio pros took the survey that covered a wide-range of areas and issues:

COVID’s impact on station culture and responsibilities.

The number of “hats,” or roles air talent are currently wearing & how they’re handling it.

Who’s happy and who feels taken for granted, overworked and underappreciated.

The desirability of working for companies of all sizes.

Who feels like they are part of their company’s future, and who doesn’t.

Are women making progress on the air – and inside the station.

Fred Jacobs will present the AQ4 findings Thursday, September 8th at 2pm ET during the FREE AQ4 webinar, presented in partnership with Morning Show Boot Camp.

Registration and Information can be found Here.