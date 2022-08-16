New iHeart Nebraska-Iowa Area President

Taylor Walet has been promoted to Area President of the Nebraska-Iowa area. He joined iHeartMedia in 2007 as a Market President for iHeartMedia Omaha.

“We have an exceptional team of talent and leaders throughout the states of Nebraska and Iowa,” said Shosh Abromovich, Division President for iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group. “The synergy of this new Area will help drive additional cohesion and shared success. Taylor’s leadership skills, focus on a collaborative and winning culture, along with attention to our local communities, will drive more success across these six markets.”

“I am very excited to partner with Joel McCrae and the rest of our iHeartMedia Iowa leadership team to take advantage of the strengths that Iowa and Nebraska can maximize by working together,” said Walet.

iHeartMedia’s Nebraska-Iowa area includes a number of iconic brands and franchises — both broadcast and digital — encompassing more than 36 stations comprised of music, talk and news formats.