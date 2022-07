2022 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalists Announced

The NAB has unveiled the finalists for the 2022 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, sponsored by Xperi.

The winners will be announced October 19 at the Marconi Radio Awards Dinner held during NAB Show New York. It’s a move from the Radio Show, the now-defunct autumn conference co-produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau and NAB until the pandemic.

Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.

This year’s finalists for the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are:

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

KCBS-AM, San Francisco

KRLD-AM, Dallas

KTAR-FM, Phoenix

WIVK-FM, Knoxville

WLEN-FM, Adrian, Mich.

LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Dr. René Heredia, Guadalupe Radio, Los Angeles

Julie Koehn, WLEN-FM, Adrian, Mich.

Pamela McKay, KMJQ-FM, Houston

Joel Oxley, WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.

Steve Wexler, WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Erica Campbell, Reach Media

D.L. Hughley, Reach Media

George Noory, Premiere Radio Networks

Dan Patrick, Premiere Radio Networks

Dave Ramsey, Ramsey Media

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Danny Parkins and Matt Spiegel, WSCR-AM, Chicago

Frank Ski, WALR-FM, Atlanta

Greg Hill, WEEI-FM, Boston

Mark “Hawkeye” Louis and Michelle Rodriguez, KSCS-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth

Mike Felger and Tony Massorotti, WBZ-FM, Boston

LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

C4 and Bryan Nehman, WBAL-AM, Baltimore

Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle, WGRR-FM, Cincinnati

Dave Ryan, KDWB-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul

Obie Diaz and Ashley Morrison, WWKA-FM, Orlando

Tony Katz, WIBC-FM, Indianapolis

MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Harlen the Sports Guy & Pigskin Bob, KYKX-FM, Tyler, Tex.

Kevin Miller, KIDO-AM, Boise, Idaho

Mo & StyckMan, WUSY-FM, Chattanooga

Nancy Wilson and Woody, WHKO-FM, Dayton

Roger Todd, Ashley Adams and Michele Silva, WJXB-FM, Knoxville

SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Andrew McKay, WNRP-AM, Pensacola, Fla.

Erin Hart and Chris Blood, KATI-FM, Columbia, Mo.

Kelly and Wood, KZPK-FM, St. Cloud, Minn.

Kristin Monica, KTXY-FM, Columbia, Mo.

Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox, KCLR-FM, Columbia, Mo.

MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KTCK-AM, Dallas-Ft. Worth

WALR-FM, Atlanta

WMMJ-FM, Washington, D.C.

WSB-AM, Atlanta

WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.

LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KBCO-FM, Denver

KDKA-AM, Pittsburgh

WIBC-FM, Indianapolis

WKRQ-FM, Cincinnati

WYCD-FM, Detroit

MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

WHBC-AM, Canton, Ohio

WJBR-FM, Wilmington, Del.

WOWO-AM, Fort Wayne, Ind.

WSGW-AM, Saginaw, Mich.

WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tenn.

SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KCLD-FM, St. Cloud, Minn.

KIK-FM, Alexandria, Minn.

KMON-AM, Great Falls, Mont.

KROX-AM, Crookston, Minn.

WXFL-FM, Florence, Ala.

BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR

“American Nightmare Season 2: Murder in a Safe Place,” WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.

“Behind the Song,” WDRV-FM, Chicago, Ill.

“Bloomberg Businessweek,” WBBR-AM, New York, N.Y.

“COLD Season 2,” KSL-FM, Salt Lake City, Utah

“Gone Cold: Philadelphia Unsolved Murders,” KYW, Philadelphia, Pa.

AC STATION OF THE YEAR

KSTP-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul

WDUV-FM, Tampa-St. Petersburg

WFLC-FM, Miami

WRMF-FM, West Palm Beach

WWRM-FM, Tampa-St. Petersburg

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

KTXY-FM, Columbia, Mo.

KRBE-FM, Houston

WBLI-FM, Nassau-Suffolk, N.Y.

WHYI-FM, Miami

WWMX-FM, Baltimore

CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR

WBGG-FM, Miami

WBZO-FM, Nassau-Suffolk, N.Y.

WMGK-FM, Philadelphia

WQLT-FM, Florence, Ala.

WRBQ-FM, Tampa-St. Petersburg

COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

WGLS-FM, Rowan University, Glassboro, N.J.

WHPC-FM, Nassau Community College, Nassau County, N.Y.

WMSC-FM, Montclair State University, Montclair, N.J.

WRHU-FM, Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y.

WRRC-FM, Rider University, Trenton, N.J.

COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR

KATI-FM, Jefferson City, Mo.

KSCS-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth

WHKO-FM, Dayton

WUBE-FM, Cincinnati

WXTU-FM, Philadelphia

NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR

KNX, Los Angeles

KTMY-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul

WKXW-FM, Trenton, N.J.

WLW-AM, Cincinnati

WSB-AM, Atlanta

RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR

KLTY-FM, Dallas

WFMV-AM, Columbia, S.C.

WKNZ-FM, Dover, Del.

WMIT-FM, Charlotte

WPRS-FM, Washington, D.C.

ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

KCMQ-FM, Columbia, Mo.

WBAB-FM, Nassau-Suffolk, N.Y.

WDRV-FM, Chicago

WIYY-FM, Baltimore

WPLR-FM, New Haven, Conn.

SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR

KLNV-FM, San Diego

KZNO, Los Angeles

WOEX-FM, Orlando

WYUU-FM, Tampa-St. Petersburg

WZTU-FM, Miami

SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR

KNBR-AM, San Francisco

WBZ-FM, Boston

WIP-FM, Philadelphia

WMFS-FM, Memphis

WXYT-FM, Detroit

URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

WBTJ-FM, Richmond

WALR-FM, Atlanta

WKYS-FM, Washington, D.C.

WMBX-FM, West Palm Beach.

WWPR-FM, New York