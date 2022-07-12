CPB Funds Expanded Ukraine Coverage

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is providing $205,000 in funding supporting the international news program, “The World”. The program is produced by GBH, the leading multiplatform creator for public media; and PRX, a non-profit public media company.

“We’re grateful to the CPB for this support, which will significantly bolster our coverage of this highly consequential global conflict,” said Dan Lothian, Executive Producer of “The World”. “We’ll continue to bring listeners stories of deep human experience and at the same time deliver critical information to listeners as fellow global citizens.”

“As the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis in the region, and Russian disinformation efforts continue, news outlets like ‘The World’ fill a crucial role in bringing fact-based news and information to audiences in the United States and around the world,” said Kathy Merritt, CPB SVP of Journalism, Radio, and CSG services. “We’re pleased to help ‘The World’ sustain and deepen its high-quality coverage.”

“The World” is hosted by Marco Werman and consists of an award-winning team of experienced global journalists. It is Public radio’s longest-running daily global news program, airing on nearly 300 public radio stations across the United States and as a free podcast.