NAB Promotes Four

The National Association of Broadcasters has promoted four employees in its Government Relations, Technology and Legal and Regulatory Affairs departments. The four were promoted to Senior Vice President.

Nicole Gustafson and Josh Pollack were promoted to senior vice president, Government Relations. Laura Kaufman has been promoted to senior vice president and corporate counsel, Legal and Regulatory Affairs. John Clark has been promoted to senior vice president, Emerging Technology and executive director, PILOT.

“These well-deserved promotions recognize the leadership and integral role that Nicole, Josh, Laura and John have played in so many of NAB’s recent accomplishments on behalf of broadcasters,” said Curtis LeGeyt, President/CEO. “NAB is fortunate to have individuals of their talent and experience working every day to ensure a bright and vibrant future for broadcast radio and television stations across the country.”