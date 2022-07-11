Owens Moves to Alpha Portland

Alpha Media has hired Geoff Owens in Portland as PD for KBFF-FM and KINK-HD2. Owens moves to Portland from Bicoastal Media’s KDUK in Eugene where he was PD and Afternoon Drive Host.

Owens will report to Portland Operations Manager Gene Sandbloom, Market Manager Lisa Decker and EVP of Content Phil Becker.

Sandbloom said, “Geoff is not only a huge asset to both We 102.9 and Live 95.5, but he brings to Portland a toolkit of skills that we use across all of our Alpha stations. Embracing a ‘can do’ attitude on whatever project he is given, he is a most-welcomed addition to our team.”

Owens added, “It feels great to be back in Portland in my home town with a company I’ve admired for a long time. Add to that the fact that I get to work directly with 2 great brands Live & WE is an added bonus! Thank you to Lisa, Gene & Phil for giving me the tools, the opportunity and the early trust in my abilities to hit the ground running! Looking forward to taking these brands and Alpha Media to new heights!”