Who Are The 40 Most Powerful People in Radio?

Radio Ink subscribers find out Monday when the 2022 issue of our power issue is released. We can tell you this…there are several new names on the list which means a few were also bumped off. This year, we asked those who hold the power the following questions…

– Is your company 100 percent out of pandemic mode and how would you have handled COVID differently?

– As radio revenue becomes more defined by digital and other non-spot revenue, what are you projecting that growth will represent in terms of the total pie for your company and/or the industry overall?

– Do you believe radio listenership is declining? If so, how does the industry reverse that?

– What will radio’s number one challenge be over the next 12 months?

Not everyone on the list buys into the recent Jacobs Media report that radio listenership is declining. In fact, some believe it’s simply moving over to streaming. Others say listening levels are as strong as ever.

Here’s one response from one of radio’s power players… “Radio listening is not declining but it is being redistributed. Our listeners access the content we provide in many ways that didn’t exist if you roll the clock back a decade or more. And that’s ok so long as broadcast/audio/video/news consumption is on the rise and we expand distribution to meet consumer expectations. We are not a one-size-fits-all.”

“Radio reaches more people than any other medium at a time when other media are increasingly disrupted and, in many cases, declining. Radio also continues to garner huge TSL and remains the dominant leader among ad-supported audio sources with a 71% share of consumption. At the same time, audio continues to grow and radio broadcasters are capitalizing by expanding their podcast offerings and growing their streaming listening.”

