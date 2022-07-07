Cadillac Jack Pulls Into Pittsburgh

Country Radio vet Cadillac Jack is joining the morning team at WDSY-FM in Pittsburgh. He will join co-hosts Kristen and Maria on “Y’d Awake”, July11.

“Cadillac Jack brings an energy and engagement that country fans in Pittsburgh will love,” said Michael Spacciapolli, SVP/MM, Audacy Pittsburgh. “As Y108 continues to grow as a leading county outlet on a variety of platforms, welcoming a talent like Cadillac will add to our evolution and growth.”

Cadillac Jack is a multiple-time nominee for the Academy of Country Music’s “On-Air Personality of the Year” and CMA’s “Broadcast Personality of the Year” awards. He was most recently morning personality and assistant program director for WHEL-FM in Ft. Myers, FL

“I am beyond excited to join Audacy and Y108 in Pittsburgh,” said Cadillac Jack. “It’s a great opportunity to be in an incredible city with amazing staff and work for this incredible company.”