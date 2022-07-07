The Legendary Gene Baxter Joins Our Podcasting Conference

Gene Baxter co-hosted the Kevin and Bean morning show on KROQ in Los Angeles for 30 years. He retired at the end of 2019 and moved back to the UK, where he was born. Baxter has been working for Podcast Radio ever since and will be part of our upcoming virtual podcasting conference on July 19th and 20th.

Baxter will be interviewed on Wednesday July 20th at 9:45 AM along with Podcast Radio founders Gerry Edwards and Paul Chantler.

How does Gene compare podcasting to radio? Does he have the freedom to be more creative? Is he making as much money? All of those questions will be answer on the 20th.

When he hired Baxter Edwards said, “Gene is a massive star in the States and we’re thrilled to welcome someone with his experience and expertise to Podcast Radio. With his mesmerizing American accent and natural creativity, Gene is perfectly placed to reflect the dynamic world of podcasting.”

The Kevin and Bean show was inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame as well as the National Radio Hall of Fame.

