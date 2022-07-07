Branded Podcast Services

Price Brothers, a digital audio boutique, is launching a branded podcast initiative. The focus is to build a successful podcast from the ground up, coupled with a unique advertising pedigree.

“When we looked around at the firms currently creating branded content, they mostly all came from a podcasting background. None had the marketing or advertising pedigree we have,” said Dan Price. “To us it’s not enough to produce a show, you need to connect, engage, and inspire listeners to take an action. And so first and foremost: the show’s gotta be great.”

How does it work? “After collaborating with a brand, Price Brothers Branded Podcast service deploys its team of creatives to conceive of and present concepts for original branded podcast content. The process is creative and yields a shortlist of proposed ideas. Once a brand selects the winning concept it is developed further, and a pilot episode is produced.”