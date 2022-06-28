iHeart, Charlamagne Announce Black Effect Podcast Festival

iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God have announced the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival to celebrate Black voices in the podcast industry. The event, sponsored by Nissan, is Sunday, August 28 at the Avant Gardner, Brooklyn Mirage.

Charlamagne Tha God will join the festival alongside Black Effect personalities for a day of live podcast tapings and discussions aimed at aspiring podcasters in the Black community. The festival will be hosted by comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1 DJ and personality Nyla Symone.

The Festival will feature live podcast tapings from the Black Effect’s most popular shows including “The 85 South Show,” “All The Smoke,” “We Talk Back,” “Reasonably Shady,” “Black Tech Green Money,” “WHOREible Decisions” and “The Trap Nerds Podcast.” Additionally, ticket holders will hear thought-provoking and informative discussions during the event’s Women in Podcasting Panel and The Business of Podcasting Panel featuring Dollie S. Bishop, President of Production and Creative Development for the Black Effect Podcast Network and Charlamagne Tha God.

“The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

For more information on the inaugural festival, visit blackeffect.com/podfest for live updates.