Zimmer Steals The Show

Zimmer Radio’s Group’s mid-Missouri radio stations in Columbia and Jefferson City earned 17 awards at the Missouri Broadcasters Association convention in Lake Ozark, including 11 first-place awards in the medium market.

939 the Eagle earned two first-place awards: Brian Hauswirth won for breaking news coverage of Columbia’s high-profile Lynlee Renick verdict and the Eagle won for best commercial for a Brian Wear Plumbing Christmas commercial.

Sports director Andy Humphrey won two first-place awards for his work at sister station KTGR. Other Zimmer award winners include Shags from our sister station KCMQ, who won for social media star. Zimmer’s Clear 99 won for best station sponsored community event, for the Central Missouri Honor Flight.