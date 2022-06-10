Former Cox CEO Kim Guthrie Joins iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia announced today that Kim Guthrie has been named Division President for iHeartMedia Florida, replacing Linda Byrd who enters her retirement effective July 15th. As the Florida Division President for the iHeartMedia Markets Group, Guthrie will oversee the operations of the Florida Division for iHeartMedia. She will report directly to Hartley Adkins, President of iHeartMedia Markets Group.

Guthrie most recently served as President/Chief Executive Officer of Cox Media Group, a role she ascended to in late 2016. She was instrumental in the evolution and growth of CMG since she first joined the company in 1998 as VP/General Manager for its Long Island, NY radio station group before working her way up through the ranks. Before ascending to CEO, Guthrie further expanded her skills by serving as Executive Vice President of CMG’s National Ad Platforms, where she oversaw the country’s biggest television rep firm. As CEO of CMG, she had complete oversight of the company, including nearly 100 broadcast TV and radio stations, dozens of digital assets and newspapers. She started her career in the midwest, where she worked as a television news reporter and anchor for several ABC affiliates.

“I am very excited to announce my ‘un-retirement!’ iHeart has become a true employment destination and I am thrilled to be part of America’s #1 audio company,” says Guthrie. “I greatly admire what Bob and Rich have done to transform and expand the company since they took over a decade ago. iHeart’s leadership has built a culture of respect, transparency and innovation, and the entire team has made me feel like I can make a difference here. iHeart’s leadership team and vision for the future are a great fit for me and where I feel I can bring the most value.”

“At iHeart we pride ourselves on being a ‘talent first’ company, and this decision reflects that commitment. It’s rewarding to find someone who both understands what our listeners need and how to operate in a multi-platform environment. Kim checks every box and more, we’re thrilled she chose to bring her talents to iHeart,” said Adkins. “Her CEO experience at Cox Media Group makes her uniquely qualified for this position.”