Morning Man Exiting WXRT Chicago

Richard Milne has been with the Chicago rocker for 36 years. Robert Feder reports Milne is leaving the station to take care of his ailing wife who has frontotemporal dementia. His last day will be June 10th.

Feder reports that Milne shared details with station colleagues in an e-mail. “It’s long been my intention to be with Charlene through every moment of our remaining time together,” he wrote. “Sadly, the end is coming more quickly than I ever would have guessed and now is the time for me to fully step away.”

The two met in 1988 when Charlene was in sales at the station. She has been in hospice care since April.