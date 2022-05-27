And We Have A Winner

The Hispanic Radio Conference Lucky 13 winner is Alina Berriz, General Manager of Bustos Media’s Seattle Station Group. She will receive registration and hotel accommodations for the conference.

“I am looking forward to learn how to overcome radio’s challenges, and share fresh ideas, while connecting with same-minded radio professionals,” Alina shared with Radio Ink upon being notified that her name had been drawn as the winner of the contest.

Check out the agenda HERE