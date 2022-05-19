400 Kids in Poverty Find Sponsors, Thanks to Radio

KTIS-FM in Minneapolis and Life 97.9 in Fargo simultaneously aired a two-day event and were able to find over 400 new Child Champions (sponsors) for children living in extreme poverty, through the ministry OneChild.

According to 98.5 KTIS Station Manager, Dave St John, “After Andy Youso returned from seeing the work of OneChild in Honduras, he led our entire on-air team to passionately advocate for listeners to become a Child Champions. Our team is thankful to connect listeners to help ‘the least of these’ through the ministry of OneChild.”

“It was a blessing for our team at Life 97.9 to have an opportunity to work with Faron and the OneChild team. They are so passionate about helping children in extreme poverty, and being able to celebrate together when a child was sponsored was truly inspiring! – Jarrett Stevens, Life 97.9 Station Manager

According to Faron Dice, National Director for Radio and Artist Engagement at OneChild, “We are blessed to partner with Northwestern Media and these two radio stations are among the best in our industry with their professionalism and passion for Jesus and children. This event will make a difference in the lives of these children, their families, and their world!”

Photo From NW Media’s Life 107.1 in Des Moines, Taylor Hohulin, Andy Yousa, OneChild’s Faron Dice, and Dave St. John