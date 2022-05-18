FCC To Consider Preserving FM6 Stations

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel says at its meeting tomorrow the Commission will consider preserving local programming for radio audiences on what is known as FM6 stations.

Rosenworcel says that for years, some low-power television stations licensed on Channel 6 have provided listeners local radio programming that was picked up on the FM dial, so called FM6 stations. “These stations sought to maintain this service to their existing audiences after the LPTV digital transition by seeking Commission approval to provide their analog radio service as “ancillary or supplementary services.”

The Commission will consider a proposal to allow these broadcasters to continue their existing FM6 radio service, provided that they meet certain conditions, including interference protection and the provision of a synchronous TV service to consumers.