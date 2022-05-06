Expanded Duties For Tery Garras

Morgan Murphy Media has promoted Tery Garras to Vice President of Radio. Garras has been the market manager for MMM’s radio cluster and digital agency in Spokane, WA since 2015 and has worked for the company for 21 years.

“Radio is a dynamic business, and we need an enterprising leader,” said Brian Burns, EVP/COO. “Tery has shown she can deliver audio to audiences wherever they want it and is skilled at creating revenue-driving solutions for our advertisers.”

Garras will oversee all radio operations for the company and will continue to run the day-to-day operations in Spokane in addition to her expanded corporate role.

“I am proud and honored to lead this group of live and local radio stations,” said Garras. “The dedication to the business of serving our communities, audiences and advertisers is what drives our teams to succeed every day.”

Garras has been twice named one of Radio Ink’s Best Managers.