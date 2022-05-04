Chris Hoffman Promoted By Cumulus

Chris Hoffman has been promoted to Vice President of Adult Contemporary where he will be responsible for 27 AC-formatted radio stations. Hoffman will continue in his role as Operations Manager for Cumulus Salt Lake City’s KUBL-FM, KBEE-FM, and KKAT-AM.

“Having the depth to recruit from within and promote someone with Chris’ abilities is another example of our commitment to having the best and brightest in Cumulus Media,” said John Dimick, SVP Programming Operations. “This is well deserved recognition, and we are delighted to have Chris as part of the Audience and Content leadership team.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to lead our AC team at Cumulus and work with our PDs to grow our group of stations,” said Hoffman. “A huge thank you to EVP Brian Philips and our VPs of Programming, John Dimick, Doug Hamand and Greg Frey for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”