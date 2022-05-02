Former Stitcher Exec Joins iHeart

Sarah van Mosel has been named Executive Vice President of the iHeart Audience Network. The iHeart Audience Network is a new audience-based buying service iHeart has launched.

“The iHeart Audience Network is the first and only audio marketplace that seamlessly unifies all forms of audio with one common set of audiences, and we’re thrilled Sarah is bringing her expertise, vision and talent to take these unique capabilities to their full potential for advertisers and publishers,” said Conal Byrne, CEO, iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.

Most recently van Mosel served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Stitcher, where she led podcast revenue strategy across SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher. “My path to iHeart has been a long one, but each step of the way has equipped me with the exact set of skills I need to lock arms with this outstanding team,” says van Mosel. “Anyone who knows me knows I love to build. I love to push the industry forward. The team at iHeart is poised to completely transform the audio industry and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”