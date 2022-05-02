Cumulus Promotes Brian Philips

Brian Philips has been promoted to Chief Content Officer for content across all Cumulus platforms. He previously served as Executive Vice President, Content and Audience.

“Brian Philips is an exceptional executive and the perfect choice to lead our programming efforts as we continue to execute our audio-first strategy, which is transforming the Company from a traditional radio broadcaster into a multi-dimensional audio media company,” said Mary Berner, President/CEO. “This promotion reflects Brian’s tremendous contributions, and I have full confidence in his creative vision, operational expertise, and savvy leadership to guide us through this critical evolution.”

Prior to joining Cumulus in 2019 Philips created content for more than 30 years in Radio, Television and Film.