Mike Mahone Passes

Retired Radio Advertising Bureau Executive Vice President Mike Mahone has died. He was EVP/Services for the RAB for 18 Years.

“Mike Mahone was one of the first persons I met from the RAB when I was a sales manager in Louisville,” said Deborah Parenti, President/Publisher Radio Ink. “He was an incredible wealth of information and always available to share both that knowledge and his unabashed enthusiasm for radio. The industry is better because of Mike Mahone.”

“When Mike came to RAB he had a huge impact in the organization and the radio industry,” said Eric Rhoads, Chairman, Radio Ink. “His passion to provide excellence to every person selling radio was felt nationwide. He will be missed but the results of his work will live on in this industry, which is better because of him.“



Prior to joining the RAB in 1990 Mahone served in various management positions at a variety of stations in Ohio. VP/GM WQXK/WSOM, Youngstown; GSM WHBC, Canton; GSM WJW, Cleveland; GSM WJER, Dover/New Philadelphia. He was also an on-air personality at WMNI and WCOL in Columbus.

A memorial service is set for May 14 in Houston, TX.