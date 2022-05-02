(By Rick Fink) It’s a simple thing, but it has a powerful impact.

If you’ve been reading this blog for the past few years, you’ve seen me share this quote more than once, “Be prepared for tomorrow, before you leave the office tonight”. Being prepared for tomorrow means that you should know exactly what you need to accomplish.

Part of being prepared means that you should have every task logged in some fashion (print or electronically), from little things like sending an email to big things like a meeting to present an annual contract, and all things in between. A typical day can have anywhere from 3 to 20 things on your “to-do” list.

The power comes from not only accomplishing each task, but from the simple step of putting a checkmark or an X by the task, or even crossing out or putting a line through it!

In an article from Psychology Today titled “The Science of Accomplishing Your Goals”, Ralph Ryback, M.D. stated, “The satisfaction of ticking off a small task is linked with a flood of dopamine. Each time your brain gets a whiff of this rewarding neurotransmitter, it will want you to repeat the associated behavior”.

Do you have a detailed daily “To-Do” list? When you accomplish each task, do you put a checkmark by it or cross it off?

It’s a simple little thing, but it has a powerful impact!

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media (www.ensmediausa.com) can be reached by phone at 605-310-2062 or e-mail at [email protected]