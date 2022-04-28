Insight Into FCC Political Regs

The Independent Broadcasters Association is hosting a members-only webinar focusing on the best practices for political broadcast advertising. The May 5th event is designed to help stations remain compliant while generating revenue through political ad dollars.

Telecommunications law professional Gregg Skall will moderate the webinar. Skall has served in various government agencies including the FCC, NTIA and on the U.S. Department of State Advisory Committee on International Communications & Information Policy.

“I’m excited to speak to the members of the IBA and detail the critical FCC rules and regulations for Political Broadcast Advertising,” said Skall. “We’re heading into an active political season and knowledge of the rules and regulations will help keep IBA-member stations out of trouble.”

“There is no one more knowledgeable on this subject than Gregg Skall. His insights on political broadcast advertising will provide the much-needed guidance on the issue of political advertising for our members,” said Ron Stone, IBA CEO. “IBA members receive this tremendous benefit at no additional cost to their membership.”

More information on the IBA can be found Here.