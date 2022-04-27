Hispanic Radio Conference Focus on DC

The Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference will look at the key issues in Washington DC that will impact Hispanic broadcasters. Day 2 (June 23) at the Intercontinental in Miami will kick off with a Keynote Interview with Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, and then later that morning a DC Update Session.

Register Now for the Hispanic Radio Conference June 22 and 23 in Miami.

The DC Update Session will be moderated by Frank Montero, Fletcher, Heald, and Hildreth. On the panel will be: Tomás Martinez, CEO, Solmart Media; Jay Meyers, President/CEO, Broadcast Management & Technology; and Christopher Wood, SVP/Associate General Counsel, TelevisaUnivision

“The past year has been quite a ride in Washington for broadcasters … a new FCC Chairwoman, another controversial appointee held up in confirmation, a new NAB CEO, pandemic restrictions slowly lifting while Congress considers legislation for a new minority tax certificate legislation, federal marijuana decriminalization, and midterm elections,” said Montero.

The DC Update Session at the Hispanic Radio Conference is just one of many informative and vital opportunities for those associated with Hispanic broadcasting cannot afford to miss! Here is The Agenda for June 22 and 23 at the Intercontinental in Miami.

Register Now for early-bird rates for the Hispanic Radio Conference

You can’t afford to miss the DC Update Session at the Hispanic Radio Conference with Frank Montero and panel.

“The FCC has been ramping up enforcement on a variety of fronts including EEO audits, foreign programming, political consent decrees, FCC license renewals, and public file compliance. And has anyone heard a peep on radio multiple ownership relaxation lately? Now more than ever broadcasters need to know what is going on, and for that we have an outstanding panel of experts to discuss the latest from Washington and industry, and how it will all impact Hispanic broadcasters across the country,” said Montero.

Save some money and invest in your future by Registering Now for the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami June 22 and 23.