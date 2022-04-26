Radio’s In-Car Dominance: A Slow Shrinkage Is Happening

In-car listening remains “dominated” by AM and FM consumption. But, according to data presented at the NAB Show by Edison Research, the gap is narrowing as other audio choices gain attention.

At the same time, younger audiences are fueling a somewhat surprising new in-home audio trend.

Edison Director of Research Laura Ivey noted at the Monday session in Las Vegas that in-car listening remained strong in 2022. But, with an index number of 73, that’s not super-strong. And, that‘s a dip from 81 in 2020.

At home, among 13-34 year olds, TVs are now a source of audio consumption. That’s thanks to internet-connected TVs, with streaming choices now present on the device. This sociodemographic group is far more likely to engage in audio listening via a mobile device, too, followed by a computer. An AM/FM receiver? That ranked third as internet-connected TV was fourth.

Another key revelation from Edison is that “audio consumers are buying their way out of ads.” Indeed, time spent with ad-supported versus ad-free audio among those aged 13-34 and aged 13+ is growing by a significant margin.

The presentation preceded a panel discussion that offered attendees a review of the various audio choices available to consumers today from Futuri CEO Dan Anstandig, Edison Research President Larry Rosin and VP of Libsyn Enterprise and Platform Partnerships Rob Walch.