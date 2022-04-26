Quu, Experi Announce Partnership

Quu and Xperi’s DTS have announced a new partnership that the two companies say will make it easier for radio to display and monetize content in connected cars.

Quu and Xperi are rolling out an integrated solution to sync programming and sales messages on vehicle dashboards. In the past, stations would go to Xperi to deploy its RAPID technology and then Quu for content management, monetization and reporting. Now, Quu will be a one-stop shop for both.

“Digital audio platforms provide for an elegant user experience. Radio has to provide a similar experience if we are to stay competitive against a growing myriad of choices,” said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group and Chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors. “Quu and Xperi’s strategic partnership will make it easier for our industry to do that.”

“We’re making it convenient and efficient for radio stations to increase engagement and revenue now while taking the first steps toward the future,” said Steve Newberry, CEO of Quu. “This partnership is driven by collaboration, trust and keeping our industry in a position of strength. We aim to demystify how and why stations benefit from the ‘screenification’ of radio.”

“Enabling stations to deliver uniform content to connected cars via DTS AutoStage™ is an important step in future-proofing radio,” said Joe D’Angelo, senior vice president, broadcast at Xperi. “The industry needs a standard approach and Quu provides one for the 300 million cars with RDS and 85 million HD-Radio equipped vehicles on the road today and sets radio up for the dashboard of tomorrow.”